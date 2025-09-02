Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after suspected bird hit As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport. The flight has been cancelled.

Nagpur:

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Nagpur shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning due to a suspected bird strike, officials said. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the aircraft sustained damage mid-air, prompting the crew to turn back as a precautionary measure. All passengers and crew are reported safe.

Abid Ruhi, the Senior Airport Director at Nagpur Airport, said that an investigation is underway to confirm the cause. "There has been a suspected bird strike on IndiGo’s 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. We are trying to analyse what has happened," the official told news agency ANI.

As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, the official told news agency PTI. The flight has been cancelled, the official added.

What airline said in the statement?

IndiGo Spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 02 September 2025 encountered a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back, and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day."

(With agencies input)

