IndiGo A321 aircraft’s tail touches runway amid bad weather at Mumbai airport, airline confirms safe landing Despite the incident, the aircraft later made a safe landing on its second approach. IndiGo, in its statement, confirmed: “On August 16, 2025, an Airbus A321 aircraft experienced a tail strike while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather in Mumbai."

New Delhi:

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft operating a flight from Bangkok to Mumbai experienced a tail strike on August 16 while executing a low-altitude go-around at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to unfavourable weather conditions. According to the airline, during the manoeuvre, the aircraft’s tail touched the runway. However, on the second attempt, the flight landed safely, and all passengers and crew were unharmed.

Airline issues statement on safety

In its official statement, IndiGo assured passengers that safety remains its top priority. The airline added that, following standard protocols, the aircraft will undergo necessary checks, repairs, and regulatory clearance before being allowed to resume operations.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident,” the airline said.

Direct flights to Tashkent and Almaty from September

In a major expansion of its international network, IndiGo announced that from September 2025, it will commence direct, four-weekly flights from Mumbai to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan). The new routes are scheduled to begin on September 1 and 2, 2025, respectively.

This move comes after the airline temporarily suspended operations on these routes earlier this year due to aircraft range limitations following the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.

Strengthening global connectivity

Earlier this year, IndiGo also launched direct flights from Mumbai to Tbilisi, Georgia, enhancing its presence in Central Asia and Europe. With a fleet of over 400 aircraft, IndiGo operates more than 2,200 daily flights, connecting over 40 international and 90 domestic destinations.

The airline said the new Mumbai–Central Asia routes are part of its commitment to connect India with major global commercial hubs, offering passengers more options for leisure and business travel.