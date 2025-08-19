IndiGo passenger alleges co-pilot barged into toilet when she was inside, Airline responds According to the passenger, there was a knock at the door, to which she responded, followed by a second knock that prompted a louder verbal reply. In a statement, IndiGo apologised for the episode and described it as an "inadvertent mistake."

New Delhi:

A Mumbai-based woman entrepreneur has sparked serious concerns over onboard privacy after alleging that a co-pilot forcibly opened an aircraft lavatory door while she was inside. Rhea Chaterji, co-founder of the gold platform Safegold, shared the incident in a detailed LinkedIn post, describing how she felt "shocked and violated" during her IndiGo flight on August 8. Chaterji recounted that she had boarded a late-night flight and stepped into the forward lavatory before takeoff. She claimed it was unlocked initially and that she secured it once inside. According to her, there was a knock at the door, to which she responded, followed by a second knock that prompted a louder verbal reply. Before she could finish speaking, she said the door was flung open and a male crew member, allegedly the co-pilot, looked in, uttered a startled "oh" and promptly shut the door.

"I felt shocked & utterly violated. To make matters worse, the female flight attendants then tried to downplay the incident, saying they were sorry for the "inconvenience" and were sure "he hadn't seen anything". I wanted to run as fast as I could away from that space. Instead, I had no choice but to return to my seat and spend the next 1.5 hours wishing I could be invisible. I felt such a deep sense of revulsion within my own body, and a complete feeling of being alone," Chaterji wrote in her post.

Here's the passenger's LinkedIn post

(Image Source : LINKEDIN/@RHEA CHATERJI)The passenger's LinkedIn post.

Passenger alleges crew downplayed the incident

The entrepreneur further alleged that her distress was dismissed despite her repeated requests for space, adding that the Captain and First Officer were initially absent. Instead, she claimed she was asked to meet them inside the cockpit, which heightened her anxiety given the circumstances. After landing, she reached out to IndiGo's leadership to seek accountability. "After somehow making it home, I sent an email immediately to the top leadership at Indigo, including their CEO. Sadly, Indigo's idea of making this right was a few calls repeating this was an inconvenience & an email paying lip service full of corporate jargon, and saying that the individual conveyed “profound remorse”. Not once was this remorse or regret conveyed directly," she added.

Airline responds

Meanwhile, in a statement, IndiGo apologised for the episode and described it as an "inadvertent mistake." The airline added that the crew had been counselled and that relevant training had been reinforced. "Ms Chaterji, we profoundly apologise once again for the experience you went through due to an inadvertent mistake by one of our crew. Please be assured that your feedback has been taken with utmost seriousness. At IndiGo, the safety, dignity, and comfort of our customers remain our highest priority. We assure you that the crew has been counselled and sensitised, and in cognisance of this matter, we are reinforcing training to ensure such incidents are never repeated. We remain available should you wish for any further redressal and are fully committed to restoring your trust in us," the Airline's reply read.

Here's IndiGo's response

(Image Source : LINKEDIN/@RHEA CHATERJI)IndiGo responds to the passenger's complaint.

