Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India successfully testfires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western coast
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Comments show person's ignoble mentality: Rijiju slams actor Siddharth after remark against Saina Nehwal

Comments show person's ignoble mentality: Rijiju slams actor Siddharth after remark against Saina Nehwal

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his recent visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2022 13:19 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Highlights

  • Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slams actor Siddharth's remarks against badminton play Saina Nehwal
  • Siddharth's made objectionable remark against Nehwal after she showed concern over PM's security
  • Hitting out at Siddharth, Rijiju said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed actor Siddharth's remark against badminton player Saina Nehwal, saying such comments show the person's "ignoble mentality".

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his recent visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Hitting out at Siddharth, Rijiju said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse.

"She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person's ignoble mentality," he wrote on Twitter.

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".

ALSO READPaparazzo boycotts actor Siddharth after his controversial tweet for Saina Nehwal; she reacts

ALSO READ | 'Immediately block actor Siddharth's tweet': NCW to Twitter India after actor's comments on Saina Nehwal

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News