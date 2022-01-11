Paparazzo boycotts actor Siddharth after his controversial tweet for Saina Nehwal; she reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAINA NEHWAL, SIDDHARTH Saina Nehwal, Siddharth

Actor Siddharth is facing the brunt of social media after his controversial tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal. He is being brutally trolled on social media in addition to formal complaints and demands of prompt action against him. In the latest update, a paparazzo has decided to boycott the actor henceforth and not cover him on his platform. Manav Manglani, who's a known photographer, took to his Instagram Stories slamming Siddharth and announcing the boycott.

"Now that shows his upbringing and filthy mental state... Have decided not to cover him on any of my platforms henceforth. Get well soon @worldofsiddharth,” Manglani wrote. Reacting to the same, Saina re-shared the same on her Instagram account and posted folded hands emojis on it.

It all began when earlier this month, Nehwal tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

In response to Nehwal's tweet, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)." The reply wasn't appreciated by netizens which led to severe trolling and abuse.

Later, Siddharth issued a clarification saying he didn't mean anything otherwise. ""COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the "lewd and inappropriate remark" by Siddharth against Saina on Twitter. On Monday the NCW sought "prompt and strict action" against the actor for using indecent language for women on social media. In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.

The NCW termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform. (sic)"

Stating that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.

Rekha Sharma has also written to Twitter India's Resident Grievance Officer, asking the social media platform to immediately block Siddharth's account and take appropriate action against him for posting offensive remarks on Nehwal's post, thereby "outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity."