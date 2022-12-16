Friday, December 16, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: Two dead after falling from train in Thrissur

Kerala: Two dead after falling from train in Thrissur

Thrissur news: "They were returning from Ernakulam. We are yet to identify the train," an officer from Koratty police station said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Thrissur Published on: December 16, 2022 14:47 IST
Thrissur news, Kerala, kerala news, Two dead, train accident, train accident in Thrissur, train acci
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala: Two dead after falling from train in Thrissur.

Thrissur NEWS:  Two boys died after falling off a train at Koratty Railway station in Thrissur district of Kerala in the wee hours of Friday morning, police said. According to police, the boys- both aged 17 years- died while they were trying to de-board from the running train which probably had no stop there.

"They were returning from Ernakulam. We are yet to identify the train," an officer from Koratty police station said. The deaths came to light when a locomotive pilot of another train passing through the station saw the bodies and informed the station master at Chalakudy, the officer said.

Thereafter, police were informed, he said, adding that there were no witnesses to the incident. According to an initial assessment, the cause of death appears to be the head injuries suffered by them when they fell onto the platform, the officer said.

"It appears to be a case of accidental death," he said. He said the inquest proceedings were over and the next step would be the post- mortem. Both boys, who hailed from Kottapuram area of the district, used to travel to Ernakulam periodically and were also known for using drugs, he said. 

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Varanasi: One dead after house collapses due to cylinder blast

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Three dead while making 'reels' on railway track

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News