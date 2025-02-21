Kerala shocker: Three severely decomposed bodies found in Customs quarters in Kochi The deceased is suspected to be a senior customs officer, his sister and mother who are speculated to have died by suicide. The police said that the severely decomposed state of the bodies made identification difficult.

In a horrific incident, three severely decomposed bodies were found at the Central Excise Staff Quarters in Kakkanad near Kerala’s Kochi on Thursday night. The deceased is suspected to be a senior customs officer, his sister and mother who are speculated to have died by suicide. The police said that the severely decomposed state of the bodies made identification difficult.

The quarters remained locked, and officials gained full access to inspect the premises thoroughly after hours of effort. The officer living there had been on leave for a few days, but when he failed to return to work, colleagues visited his residence.

Upon detecting a foul smell, they looked through an open window and spotted one body hanging. Police were immediately alerted, and upon entering the house, they found another body in another room.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of another body suspected to be of the mother of the officer lying on the bed in another room. The family had been residing in the quarters for the past year and a half, but reportedly kept to themselves, maintaining limited interaction with neighbours.

The decaying bodies had caused a strong stench in the area, raising suspicions. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, they said.

An examination by the forensic team is underway at the quarters, they added.

(With PTI inputs)