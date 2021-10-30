Kerala: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in THESE districts for next four days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thiruvananthapuram: A man carrying his pet dog wades through the flooded Vellayani Kakkamoola road during heavy rain

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts across several districts in Kerala. The development comes one day after several parts of the southern districts of Kerala continued to receive widespread rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage to roads.

For October 30, an orange alert is sounded for districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki, while yellow alert is sounded for Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Alappuzha. Till November 3, these districts will be under these alerts, while districts Kozhikode and Wayanad are also under orange and yellow alerts in the coming days.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered several houses and three vehicles were washed away in the overnight heavy rains and flooding in Punalur-Thenmala region in Kollam district.

Incessant rains caused widespread destruction in the region and damaged some portions of the national highway as huge boulders fell down the road, local people said.

Latest India News