Kerala Karunya KR-438 state lottery result to be announced shortly. Check list, direct link here

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Kerala Karunya KR-438 state lottery result today evening, online at the official website -- www.keralalotteries.com or www.keralalotteryresult.net. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. However, the complete result will be available on the website at 4 pm.

The winner will receive the prize money of Rs 1 crore while the second prize is worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8000.

The prize money winners are advised to verify the numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in Kerala Government Gazette. They will be given 30 days of the period to surrender the winning tickets.

Those who won prize money less than Rs 5000, they can claim it from any lottery store in Kerala. If the amount is above Rs 5000, the winners will have to submit their tickets to a government lottery office or a bank with an identification proof.

