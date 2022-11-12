Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala government sends ordinance to remove Governor as Chancellor of state-run universities to Raj Bhavan

CPI government vs Governor: The CPI(M)-led Kerala government sent its ordinance, seeking the removal of the Governor as Chancellor from the state-run universities, to the Raj Bhavan for approval on Saturday. This comes days after the cabinet had taken a decision regarding this matter.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, Arif Mohammed Khan has received the ordinance to sign which will remove the Governor from his position as chancellor of the universities and replace him with prominent academicians in that position.

However, Khan was unlikely to promulgate the legislation anytime soon because of the ongoing dispute between him and the state government, sources added.

Further, Governor Khan's order was challenged by the state government which urged the High Court to stay the appointment. However, the court declined to adhere to the state government's request and refused to stay the appointment.

Earlier on November 9, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had decided to bring the ordinance in this connection. However, the move has been widely criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have alleged that the cabinet decision was aimed at turning universities in Kerala into "Communist centres".

What led to the introduction of the ordinance?

The decision was taken by the government after Governor Khan recently asked the Vice-Chancellors of the state's nine universities to step down.

