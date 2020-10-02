Image Source : ANI TWITTER Kerala: Section 144 imposed in Ernakulam, Kottayam

Kerala government on Friday imposed Section 144 in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts considering the surge in coronavirus cases. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has also announced that Section 144 CrPc will remain in place in state capital Thiruvananthapuram from October 3 to 30, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision comes on as Kerala seems to be moving towards a 10,000 daily COVID tally, with the state recording 9,258 new cases on Friday. The total number of active cases stands at 77,482. As many as 1,35,144 people have been recovered from the infection till date.

In a statement state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said, "The day saw 4,092 people recovering, which was the highest in a single day, and so far, 1,35,144 people have been cured. 63,175 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,"

Across the state, 2,46,631 people are under observation at various places, which includes 30,853 in hospitals, and the state presently has 705 'hotspots'.

Speaking to the media, state CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan called upon party cadre to see that they do their best to render help to those who are fighting COVID.

"All party workers should ensure that they do not engage in any violation of COVID protocols when engaging in party activities," he said.

