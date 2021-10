Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Kerala logs 7,427 new COVID cases, 62 deaths

Kerala reported 7,427 fresh COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths on Saturday, taking the total toll of active cases to 78,624 and the death toll to 31,514, said the state health ministry.

With 7,166 people recovering from Friday, the total recoveries toll has reached 48,50,742, added the health department.

Also Read: India logs 14,313 COVID cases, 549 fatalities in last 24 hours

ALSO READ | Centre asks Assam, West Bengal to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour as cases rise

Latest India News