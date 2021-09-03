COVID-19: Kerala reports drop in fresh cases as 29,322 test positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thrissur district recorded 3,530 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,435, and Kozhikode with 3,344 cases.

Kerala, on Friday, recorded 29,322 fresh COVID-19 cases, 22,938 recoveries, and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed a fall in fresh infections as on Thursday, the state reported 32,803 cases on Wednesday while the Test Positivity rate also dropped to 17.91%.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 22,938 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 2,46,437. The day saw 131 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 21,280.

The Kerala government also issued an order on Friday stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the norms of quarantine. The order states that provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act, and other relevant legal provisions will be invoked.



Chief Minister Vijayan has called a meeting of experts on Saturday to finalize the way forward, after interacting with local body representatives on Friday and appreciated the hard work to contain the Covid spread. Though the relaxations for the Onam festivities had kindled apprehensions, but things, however, seem to be under control and what was feared has not happened.

