COVID-19: Kerala logs 26,200 fresh cases, 125 deaths

Kerala reported 26,200 fresh coronavirus cases and 125 deaths on Thursday, pushing the total tally of infections to 43,09,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remained at 16.69%.

The bulletin also said that since Wednesday, 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,50,665 and the number of active cases to 2,36,345.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981, the release said.

Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases, it said.

