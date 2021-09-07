Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Kerala lifts night curfew, withdraws Sunday lockdown: What you need to know

The Kerala government on Tuesday announced it is lifting the night curfew and withdrawing Sunday lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the Covid-19 review meeting held today, it has been decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The state has recorded 25,772 fresh Covid cases and 189 deaths today. With this, there are 2,37,045 active cases in the state now while the death toll stood at 21,820.

As many as 27,320 fresh recoveries have pushed the total to 39,93,877.

The state had brought in night curfew from 10pm to 6am from Monday to Saturday to check the increasing numbers after daily cases rose to more than 30,000 after the Onam celebrations.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has declined after it reached nearly 20 per cent several days ago. On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15.

87 per cent after testing 1,62,428 samples in the last 24 hours. With this, 3,26,70,564 samples have been tested till now.

The bulletin also said that since Monday, 27,320 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877 and the number of active cases to 2,37,045.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,194 cases followed by Malappuram (2,952), Kozhikode (2,669), Thrissur (2,557), Kollam (2,548), Palakkad (2,332), Kottayam (1,814), Thiruvananthapuram (1,686), Kannur (1,649), Alappuzha (1,435), Pathanamthitta (1,016) and Idukki (925).

Of the new cases,125 were health workers, 133 from outside the state and 24,253 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,261 cases.

There are currently 6,18,684 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,85,749 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,935 in hospitals. (With PTI inputs)

