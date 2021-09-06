Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Centre comes to Kerala's rescue amid Nipah outbreak, offers recommendations: 10 points

The Centre on Monday wrote to Kerala in wake of Nipah outbreak, recommending certain measures to combat the virus infection. In a letter addressed to Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy, Union Health Secretary Rajesh suggested the state to ensure surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory support, hospital infrastructure and logistics, information, administration and coordination. A Central team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was deputed to Kozhikode on September 5 in wake of the Nipah outbreak in that district. The team carried out field investigations alongwith district surveillance officer and other officials. It also visited the epicentre, the house of the 12-year-old male diseased child, interacted with family members, neighbours, field health functionaries, ward members, local elected representatives, ANMs, ASHAs and reviewed the event based surveillance in the community.

A LOOK AT THE RECOMMENDATIONS

Both the hospital based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awarenessed needs to be created among field formations for early detection of cases of acute encephalitis syndrome/respiratory distress and risk communicated to the public. Active search for cases need to be undertaken in the containment area, as per the micro plan provided by the Central team. The nearby districts of Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad need to be alerted. The district authorities must identify primary and secondary contacts and prepare line listing of high risk and low risk contacts. All high risk contacts may be moved to identify facility quarantine and observed for symptoms. Presently, NIV, Alleppy is providing laboratory support. In accordance with the request of the state govt, DG ICMR has initiated action to establish point of care testing at VRDL Kozhikode. Govt medical college, Kozhikode has been identified as the treatment centre. Adequate number of single room isolation facility, negative pressure ICU may be earmarked as stand by. A referral system be established alongwith earmarked ambulances and trained staff. Adequate stock of Ribaverin (antiviral) and personal protective equipment need to be maintained at the district level. ICMR is exploring the feasibility of getting appropriate monoclonal antibodies for treatment purpose. A 24/7 Control Room need to be set up for daily reporting and sharing information with the media. Coordination with Animal Health and Wild Life department and other field officers may be initiated to trap and collect samples from fruit bats for virological studies and other associated measures.

