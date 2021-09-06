Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Tamil Nadu: Nipah Virus case identified in Coimbatore

After Kerala, Nipah Virus also surfaced in the state of Tamil Nadu as first case of the infection was identified in the state. District Collector Dr. GS Sameeran has assured that proper precaution is underway. "We are taking all precautions. Anyone who comes to a government hospital with a high fever will be tested properly", he said.

On Sunday, a 12-year old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala. Since then, several cases of the infection have been surfacing in the state.

Stressing that the Health department's priority is to strengthen contact tracing and determine the source of infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said there are chances that the 12-year old boy who succumbed to Nipah may have come in contact with more number of people.

She said there are chances of an increase in the number of contacts as the parents have taken the child to a clinic first, then to a private hospital, then to the medical college and from there to another private hospital.

"Samples of seven among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to the Pune NIV. We are expecting the results to come today. We have also sought the help of NIV Bhopal. The Pune NIV will set up a testing facility at Kozhikode medical college today which will help us in getting the results faster," she said on Sunday.

The Minister had also said that the two healthcare workers, who were among the 20 high-risk contacts of the deceased child, have been identified with symptoms of Nipah virus infection.

