Kerala reports 21 new COVID-19 cases including a pregnant woman from Kollam, state's total now 286

Image Source : PTI Kerala reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, state's total now 286

Kerala on Thursday reported 21 new Coronavirus cases, taking total cases in the state to 286 of which 256 are active cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The new cases include, 8 from Kasaragod, 5 from Idukki, two from Kollam and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur. He further said that a pregnant woman from Kollam district is also among the 21 new COVID19 positive cases.

India saw at least 328 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours along with 12 deaths, the Health Ministry said today, adding that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 1,965. At least 50 people have died of the virus so far, the ministry said at a briefing Thursday afternoon.

The Home Ministry also said that about 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country. "Out of about 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been quarantined, 334 admitted to hospitals."

Earlier in the day,Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video conferencing and discussed measures to combat coronavirus. In his second address to the CMs of different states, PM Modi said the government's first priority for the next few weeks should be "testing, tracing, isolating and quarantining" and for this, administrative efforst down to the district level must be coordinated. Modi also thanked the states for supporting the lockdown decision due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of Covid-19.

