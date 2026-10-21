Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to Crime Branch

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders, sources told news agency PTI. The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.

CJP leaders trespassed to Jantar Mantar through private premises

As per the updates from Delhi Police, on October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and tried to stop them. That day, all 14 people were detained and two FIRs were registered.

Sourav Das, Ajinkya Ranka sent to five-day judicial custody

It should also be noted that Sourav Das and Ajinkya Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for breaching peace bonds. Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.

In the meantime, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging an order of a Special Executive Magistrate extending their judicial custody, alleging that their continued detention despite furnishing sureties violates their fundamental right to liberty.

As per the updates from their legal team, the leaders have challenged the October 19 order passed by the Special Executive Magistrate, New Delhi district, in proceedings initiated against them under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Here’s what their lawyers say

Their lawyers also stated that the leaders have remained in custody despite repeatedly furnishing sureties and argue that the decision to extend their detention was arbitrary and contrary to established legal principles.

Apart from this, the legal team also said the magistrate rejected fresh sureties submitted on October 19 and directed the leaders to explain why there should not be an apprehension of a breach of peace. The matter is scheduled to be taken up today.

Their legal team said that Das and Ranka were detained on October 10 upon arriving at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Preventive proceedings were initiated against them the following day, after which they were released on executing bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

With inputs from agencies

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CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Sourav Das's trespassing case transferred to Delhi Police crime branch