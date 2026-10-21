'Will kill you in such a way...': Viral audio clips capture Shraddha Dubey threatening Shiva Sharma

As the investigation continues into the death of a Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, who allegedly fell from the balcony of an apartment earlier this month, the investigators have found viral audio clips in which model Shraddha Dubey could be heard threatening the cafe owner, said officials on Wednesday.

In a two-minute forty-one-second clip, 31-year-old Shraddha was allegedly heard threatening to Shiva and accusing him of tarnishing her image. She told Shiva that he has brought disgrace to her, claiming that she has all details regarding him.

"People come and go according to my wishes. There is an officer who knows me as well. He was telling me that things were going fairly well financially earlier, but he has suffered losses recently. I have obtained all the details about you," she told Shiva.

Responding to this, Shiva told Shraddha that she has obtained the correct details regarding him. He added that Shraddha could find more details regarding, while the latter became abusive.

"You had said that you would never leave me, but now you are leaving me," she said in the purported audio clip.

'Will kill you in such a way that people remember'

In the second audio which is three-minute and twenty-second long, Shraddha called someone and asked that person to visit her house for some talks. She said she needs to talk to that person regarding a likely issue with Shiva.

Using some abusive words, she said she would get Shiva killed for "destroying" her reputation. "You know, wherever I see him, I will kill him," she said, likely referring to Shiva.

"The way you have dragged things out and tarnished my name, I will drag this out and kill you in such a way that people will remember it," Shraddha purportedly told Shiva in the viral audio clip.

The authenticity of viral audio clips cannot be independently verified by India TV Digital.

Shiva's killing and Shraddha's arrest

28-year-old Shiva was killed after he allegedly fell from the balcony of an apartment building on October 9 in the Balu Adda area of Hazratganj in Lucknow. Days after his death, Shraddha, her sister and their driver were arrested from Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, Shraddha was hiding inside a flat located on Wardha Road in Nagpur city when she was traced and nabbed by the team at around 3.30 pm. The Nagpur police's Crime Branch assisted the Uttar Pradesh STF and Lucknow cops in tracking down and apprehending the 31-year-old model.

Further details will be revealed later, as the probe continues.

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