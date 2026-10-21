Bhagwant Mann detained at Delhi airport for 3 hours, challaned Rs 50,000, claims AAP

As Punjab heads to poll early next year, the politics surrounding the state's politics has intensified after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi for roughly three hours and fined Rs 50,000 before being released.

In a video statement issued by AAP's media in-charge in Punjab Baltej Pannu on Tuesday on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the party said this happened on Sunday after Mann returned from Paris. He alleged that Mann was forced to wait at the airport under the pretext that his luggage was "arriving and being checked".

Pannu alleged that Mann was "humiliated" by the Centre, accusing it denying permissions to the Punjab chief minister's foreign visits repeatedly. However, he pointed out that Mann travelled to the French capital only after an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours," Pannu said. "Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked'. These were outright lies and an insult to Punjab."

"After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and was about to depart after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running after him and said that they were under 'tremendous pressure from above'," he claimed, "Then they issued a challan of Rs 50,000. The officials themselves admitted that they were under pressure, which proves that the entire episode was carried out under orders from above."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pannu said the Centre is allegedly creating "obstacles" for Punjab from becoming developed. He said Mann had gone to Paris to launch Punjab's famous products at the SIAL Paris 2026, which is an international food trade exhibition.

He asked if any other chief minister had ever been detained for three hours at an airport and challened Rs 50,000, underling that Mann has been "working day and night" for Punjab's betterment. The AAP leader the Centre leaves no opportunity to "undermine Punjab and the Punjabi identity".

"Whether it is forcibly keeping farmers at Delhi's borders for one and a half years or withholding funds rightfully due to Punjab, the central government has constantly tried to choke Punjab at every level," he said. "So far, permission for Mann's foreign visits has been denied at least four times because the Modi government fears that if the CM travels abroad, he will bring investment and funds from there and put Punjab on the path of progress."

Neither the BJP, nor officials at the Delhi airport have responded to AAP's allegations yet.

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