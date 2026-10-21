CBI takes over probe into Parvinder Singh Jhota's killing, sends team to Punjab; FIR registered

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa district and registered a first information (FIR), said officials on Wednesday. A team of the central agency has also arrived in Punjab to investigate the matter.

"The CBI has taken over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station last night to take over records and seizures," the CBI said in a statement. "A formal letter has been issued to the Police. Family of the deceased is reaching Mansa Circuit House at 11.30 am today. The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them. Forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other experts are reaching Mansa shortly."

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said a CBI probe would conducted into Jhota's death, whose killing has sparked a political row in Punjab where assembly elections are slated early next year and the drug menace remains a significant issue.

"We stand firmly with the father and the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs," Mann had said on X on Tuesday. "Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is all-out. We will not back down from whatever tough steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free."

Jhota, an anti-drug activist, was shot dead in an open market on October 13 in Mansa. He was killed by one named Ashwani Kumar, a store owner, after being questioned by Jhota for allegedly selling drugs to an elderly man. Kumar was apprehended by officials later from Rajasthan's Salasar.

Even though Jhota was seven days before, his last rites have not been held yet, as the family is demanding justice. With the row escalating over his death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota's family on Tuesday and assured them that justice would be provided to them.

Last week, Shah had targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the drug menace and said his office would seek a report on Jhota's killing. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had also accused the ruling AAP of failing to control the drug menace in Punjab.

The BJP, which is looking to expand its presence in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly polls, has also corned the Mann government over the drug issue, while the AAP has assured of a thorough probe. Earlier, the AAP had constituted a committee to probe Jhota's killing, but the family had said they had no hopes in the Punjab government, calling for a central probe.

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