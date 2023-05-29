Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Not satisfied with quantity of mutton curry served, convict in Kerala prison attacks jailers | READ

Kerala: In a shocking incident, a prisoner lodged in a high-security cell inside the Poojappura Central Jail allegedly got agitated and manhandled jail officials as he was not satisfied with the quantity of mutton curry served to him in jail. As per the officials, the prisoner is identified as Faijas, a Wayanad native who was lodged in the same jail after being convicted in a drug case.

Prisoner manhandled jail officials

He allegedly manhandled jail officials on Saturday after he was served food, including mutton curry, which was part of the menu. "He attempted to attack the jail officials over the quantity of the food served to him. A case has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities," Poojappura police told PTI.

He sought more quantity than everyone

A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises.

What did an official say?

"Normally on Saturdays, we serve Mutton curry to the prisoners. He was given the usual quantity but he sought more than what is normally served. He created an issue and threw the mutton given to him into a waste basket. He also manhandled senior jail officials including the deputy superintendent," the jail official said.

The official added that the convict has created similar issues at many other prisons, and at present, he has been shifted to a special ward.

