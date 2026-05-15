Kerala CM-designate Satheesan's emotional meet with late mentor's wife: 'CM shouldn't cry like this'

Thiruvananthapuram:

A heartwarming scene was witnessed on Friday when Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan met family members of his mentor late Congress stalwart G Karthikeyan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan couldn’t hold back his tears while meeting Karthikeyan's wife, who could be seen consoling him saying “a CM shouldn't cry like this.”

Satheesan meets Chennithala

Satheesan also met senior Congress leader Chennithala amid reports that the latter was not unhappy with the party high command for not being named as the CM candidate in Kerala. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Satheesan said Chennithala is his leader and he came to seek his blessings.

"I met Ramesh Chennithala to seek his blessings. He was my leader when I was a student. He has always been my leader. Even now, he is my leader. It was simply a meeting. He blessed me for taking up this post. His blessings and support will always be with me. I am sure it was nothing more than a meeting between two brothers," he said.

Satheesan’s meeting with former CM Vijayan

The Kerala CM designate also met LDF leader and former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Pinarayi Vijayan is the most senior leader in Keralam politics. We may not be able to stand together on every issue, but we should be able to unite for matters that are important to the state. I hope that will be possible. The ongoing development projects will not be changed. They are a continuation of previous governments. If one government scraps what another government introduced, how can Keralam progress? Pinarayi Vijayan has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

Satheesan to take oath on Monday

The swearing-in ceremony of Satheesan is set to take place on Monday morning at 10 am at Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a strong mandate, winning 102 out of 140 seats in the Assembly. This result brought an end to a decade of rule by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

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