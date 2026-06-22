Six Sena-UBT MPs likely to join Shinde camp today; Uddhav calls legislators' meeting

Mumbai:

Six Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) are expected to officially join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena later in the day, according to sources. The move, if formalised, would mark one of the biggest setbacks for the Uddhav Thackeray camp since the party split. Sources indicate that the six MPs may formally join the Shinde faction after 3 PM. Before the induction, an official letter along with photographs of the MPs is expected to be released around 11 AM. A press conference may also be held at around 4 PM following the completion of the joining process.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either side so far.

This comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar joined Shinde-led Shiv Sena. During a meeting with party workers today, Nimbalkar officially announced that he would henceforth work within the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Speaking at a meeting held at his residence in Govardhanwadi, he said that the decision has been taken after ascertaining the views of party workers, office-bearers, and supporters from his Lok Sabha constituency.

Rebellion signal growing each day

Moreover, six of the nine Lok Sabha MPs belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT) skipped a parliamentary party meeting in Delhi. The MPs reportedly submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as a separate group.

The move fueled speculation that they were preparing to break away from the Uddhav Thackeray camp and align themselves with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. If the merger is completed, it will further strengthen Eknath Shinde's position within Maharashtra politics and increase support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The expected switch comes amid what political observers are calling "Operation Tiger", a growing rebellion within the Sena (UBT) ranks that has triggered tensions, public criticism and legal warnings from party leaders.

Amit Shah slams Uddhav

The latest developments also come shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that there is now only one Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

Speaking at a public event in Kolhapur, Shah said that earlier people referred to the "Shiv Sena-Shinde faction," but claimed that the party no longer has factions and is now united under Shinde's leadership.

Also Read: Major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena