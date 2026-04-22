Kedarnath Dham portals open for devotees amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'; Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers

Dehradun:

The sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham, the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, were ceremoniously opened for devotees on Wednesday (April 22)with proper rituals and Vedic chants, marking a grand confluence of faith, devotion, and divinity.

At the auspicious time of 8 am, as soon as the temple doors opened, the entire shrine echoed with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Kedar." The first prayer at the shrine was offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayers

On this sacred occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present and offered prayers at the shrine, seeking prosperity, peace, and well-being for the state and the nation. The divine moment was further elevated by devotional tunes played by the Sikh Regiment band, creating an ethereal atmosphere.

Extending his greetings to the people of the country, the Chief Minister said that Kedarnath Dham is not only a major center of faith for followers of Sanatan Dharma but also a symbol of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, adding that the Char Dham Yatra is setting new milestones every year, and with the blessings of Baba Kedar, this year’s pilgrimage is expected to be historic as well.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister appeals to people to uphold a spirit of service and hospitality

CM Dhami said that the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra remains safe, well-organised, and smooth. He also appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to uphold a spirit of service and hospitality towards pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi as a devoted follower of Baba Kedarnath, he mentioned that after the 2013 disaster, the grand and divine reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham was carried out under his guidance, which is now attracting devotees from around the world.

Kedarnath Shrine adorned with flowers

The Panchmukhi (five-faced) ceremonial palanquin of Lord Kedarnath had already reached the shrine on Tuesday evening from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath via Guptkashi, Phata, and Gaurikund. The process of opening the temple gates began at 5 am today.

At 8 am, Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, priest T Gangadhar, CM Dhami, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Teerth Purohit Umesh Chandra Posti, along with other priests and Vedic scholars, entered the sanctum and performed rituals. With the invocation of divine energies and a resolve for public welfare, the temple gates were officially opened to devotees.

On the occasion, Shri Kedarnath Temple was beautifully decorated with over 51 quintals of flowers. As the gates opened, flower petals were showered from a helicopter, leaving devotees deeply moved and spiritually uplifted.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Kedarnath Dham

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