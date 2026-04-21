Kedarnath Temple decked with 51 quintals of flowers ahead of reopening; doors to open tomorrow | VIDEOS

New Delhi:

With just a day left for the reopening of the revered Kedarnath Temple, preparations in the holy town have gathered remarkable momentum. The shrine, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and part of the Char Dham Yatra, is being beautifully decorated with nearly 51 quintals of fresh flowers, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere for arriving devotees.

Nestled in the Himalayas, the entire Kedarnath Dham area is witnessing heightened activity with pilgrims steadily arriving and authorities ensuring all arrangements are in place. The temple premises are being adorned with colourful marigold flowers, transforming the sacred site into a visually stunning and devotional space.

Temple doors to open on April 22

The ceremonial palanquin of Lord Kedarnath has already reached Gaurikund for its second night halt and is scheduled to arrive at the temple on April 21. As per the official schedule, the temple doors will be opened for devotees on the morning of April 22 at 8 am following traditional rituals and Vedic chants.

Strict rules for devotees inside temple premises

Ahead of the reopening, temple authorities have announced strict guidelines for visitors. A member of the temple committee, Vineet Posti, stated that devotees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises. Photography, videography and making social media reels have been strictly prohibited. Those found violating the rules may face penalties.

Shrine reopens after six months of winter closure

The Kedarnath Temple remains closed for nearly six months each year due to harsh winter conditions. This year, the auspicious timing for reopening was decided on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. While Kedarnath will reopen on April 22, the doors of Badrinath Temple are set to open on April 23. Meanwhile, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples have already welcomed devotees from April 19 which marked the beginning of the Char Dham Yatra.

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