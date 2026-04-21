Kedarnath Temple bans mobile phones inside premises ahead of April 22 reopening

New Delhi:

The Kedarnath Temple Committee in Uttarakhand has introduced a strict new rule ahead of the shrine reopening. Mobile phone use inside the temple premises has now been completely banned. The decision has been taken to maintain the sanctity of the temple and ensure a smoother experience for devotees.

The move comes just before the temple doors are set to open for the season. With crowds expected to increase, authorities seem to be trying to keep things calm and organised. Less distraction. More focus on darshan.

Mobile phones banned inside temple premises

Temple committee member Vineet Posti shared details of the decision. He said that devotees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the temple premises anymore.

Along with that, taking photos, recording videos, or making reels for social media has been strictly prohibited. Anyone found violating these rules may face penalties.

Warning of action against rule violations

The administration has made it clear that breaking these rules will not be taken lightly. Legal action can be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines.

At the same time, devotees have been requested to cooperate and respect the sanctity of the religious site. The idea is simple. Keep the space peaceful and respectful for everyone.

Decision taken amid rising crowd and mobile use

This step has been introduced keeping in mind the growing number of visitors and the increasing use of mobile phones within the temple premises in recent times.

Officials believe that limiting phone usage will help devotees have a more peaceful and well-managed darshan experience.

Temple to open on April 22, rituals already underway

The decision has come just a day before the temple doors open. Kedarnath Temple will reopen on April 22 at 8 am.

The pilgrimage journey is already underway. The ceremonial palanquin has left from Gaurikund and is on its way to Kedarnath. As per tradition, the temple doors open only after the palanquin reaches the shrine.

Once opened, devotees will be able to begin darshan.

Temple reopens after six months of closure

The temple remains closed for nearly six months every year. This time, it will reopen on April 22 at 8 am during the Vrish Lagna.

The auspicious timing for opening the doors was decided earlier on the occasion of Shivratri. On the same occasion, the opening date for Badrinath Temple was also finalised.

Badrinath Temple will open on April 23, while the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples have already opened on April 19.

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