World Heritage Day: Lesser-known heritage sites to explore beyond the Taj Mahal

New Delhi:

Every year on World Heritage Day, conversations often circle back to the same icons. It’s easy to see why people spend so much time visiting places like the Taj Mahal, Hampi, and even Jaipur Forts. However, India’s past and culture are not limited to just these few locations. There are many other spots that may not have been featured on your bucket list but which are steeped in history and culture.

For those who are looking for some new experiences, here are some hidden gem destinations.

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu: Where architecture meets culture

Chettinad gives one the feeling of travelling back in time. It is famous for its palatial buildings, which were created by the Chettiars. Combining wood carvings with European and Tamil styles of architecture, Chettinad leaves one awestruck by its beauty. But there’s more to Chettinad than architecture. The food, the pace, and the quiet charm make it an experience rather than just a visit.

Dholavira, Gujarat: Echoes of the Indus Valley civilisation

Set in the stark landscape of Kutch, Dholavira is one of India’s most remarkable archaeological sites. It was once a major town belonging to the Indus Valley civilisation, and it exemplifies excellent planning in terms of water conservation and scaling.

As one walks around its ruins, one is struck by the degree of sophistication that the ancients had attained.

Majuli, Assam: The world’s largest river island

Majuli is more than a place to visit; it’s a cultural heritage site. This island lies along the Brahmaputra River and houses monasteries that have been around for centuries, called Satras, which are responsible for safeguarding the rich culture of Assam.

The island follows its own rhythm.

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh: A town frozen in time

Orchha seems to be frozen in time. With its palaces, temples, and cenotaphs along the Betwa River, the town exudes a quiet grandeur. Unlike other sites, one can admire the nuances of this place without haste. There is a certain silence here that helps us connect with the past.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: Where nature and culture meet

The valley of Ziro, although known for its scenic splendour, has just as many cultural riches worth talking about. As the homeland of the tribe of Apatani, the valley exhibits an unchanging culture, which is further enhanced by its picturesque scenery, consisting of lush rice paddies and green hills. It is a good example of how heritage can be found even in a way of life.

World Heritage Day is a good reminder of what we choose to remember. When well-known tourist destinations keep their popularity, there remains something quite magical about finding somewhere undiscovered, somewhere where the story of the past unfolds in silence.

For there will be times when the most profound journeys are those just off the beaten path.

Also read: National Tourism Day 2026: The most visited tourist site in India and why