KC Tyagi joins RLD in presence of Jayant Choudhary days after quitting JDU

New Delhi:

Former Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi on Sunday (March 22) joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of party president and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary at an event in the national capital. On March 17, Tyagi had severed his ties with the JDU, indicating that he would soon decide his future political course. With his formal induction into the RLD, he has now announced his next move.

A veteran politician, Tyagi had been associated with the JDU since its formation in October 2003 following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal. Over the years, he held several key positions in the party, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson, and political adviser.

About KC Tyagi

Kishan Chand Tyagi, known as KC Tyagi, hails from Ghaziabad and has had a long and active political career dating back to the 1970s.

In 1989, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from the Hapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has held key organisational roles across parties, including serving as National General Secretary of the Samajwadi Party and later as National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal United.

Tyagi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2013 and went on to serve as the JDU's National General Secretary on three separate occasions. In 2024, he stepped down as the party's National Chief Spokesperson, citing personal reasons.

Despite his long-standing association with the JDU, the exact reasons behind his decision to quit the party now remain unclear, adding to the political speculation surrounding his move.

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