Patna: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi resigned from his position as the party's national spokesperson on Sunday, citing "personal reasons" in his resignation letter to the party leadership. The JDU, which is in power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced that Rajiv Ranjan Prasad will replace Tyagi as the new national spokesperson, as stated by party general secretary Afaq Ahmed Khan.