Kashmir Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Restrictions were imposed on fifth consecutive day in parts of Srinagar to prevent exhumation of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelanis body from the Hyderpora graveyard for burial in the Eidgah Martyrs graveyard.

Hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was buried late in the night, the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Monday. After his death, his family and next of kin were approached by IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar along with SP & ASP. They met both of Geelani's sons at their residence at 11pm, condoled them & requested for burial in the night for larger interest of general public due to potential major law and order situation in the state.

Soon after an agreement was established, the family started behaving differently and resorted to 'anti-national' activities. "IGP Kashmir personally spoke to a few relatives and ensured them of safe passage. However, 3hrs later probably under the pressure from Pakistan & miscreants they behaved differently & started resorting to anti-national activities", the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to police, Geelani's body was wrapped in a Pakistani flag, and loud sloganeering was done in favour of Pakistan. Later, neighbours were instigated to come out. "After persuasion the relatives brought the deadbody to the graveyard and performed last rites with due respect in presence of members of Intizamia Committee and local Imam", the police said.

"The refusal of both his sons to come to graveyard indicated their loyalty to Pakistani agenda rather than their love & respect for their departed father", the Police further said.

Meanwhile, the situation in the Kashmir Valley following the death of Syed Ali Shah Geelani is absolutely under control and people have cooperated with the authorities, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

"The situation is absolutely under control, not even a single incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated and security forces are working with great restraint.

I congratulate people... for keeping peace everywhere,” Singh told reporters in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Later in the day, the authorities announced restoring mobile telephony services and fixed-line Internet across all telecom service providers in the valley at 10 pm on Friday.

Latest India News