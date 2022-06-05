J&K: Hizbul commmander arrested in Kishtwar district; security forces term it huge success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Talib belongs to a local Gujjar tribe that is familiar with the local hilly routes in Nagsini, Marwah and Dachhan.

The Kishtwar police and the Indian Army on Sunday arrested Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Talib Hussain Gujjar, who was trying to flee the area under a different identity.

Talib Hussain, a resident of Rashgwari in Nagseni tehsil, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF, the police official said.

Gujjar's arrest is seen as a huge success by security forces. Police believe that Gujjar's arrest can get them closer to the finding of the Jahingeer Saroori, an active terrorist in the area for the last three decades.

Talib had been reported missing since 2016 by his family members. He had been an active part of the terrorist outfit since 2018. According to witnesses, he had been seen on several occasions roaming around the Marwah and Dachhan areas of the Kishtwar district with weapons accompanied by other militants.

According to the sources, Talib belongs to a local Gujjar tribe that is familiar with the local hilly routes in Nagsini, Marwah, Dachhan and the adjoining Padder area of Kishtwar District and helps the militants in their safe movement from one place to another place.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kishtwar police station and further investigation is underway, the official said.

