Dozens of seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu

Dozens of seized vehicles were burnt after a massive fire broke out at Satwari police station in Jammu in the wee hours on Sunday. At least seven cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt in the incident. The incident was reported at about 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building. No casualties were reported in the blaze.

