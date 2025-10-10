Karur stampede: Supreme Court reserves order on TVK's plea challenging Madras HC order to set up SIT Karur stampede: A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others, challenging the Madras High Court's order directing that an SIT be constituted to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria heard arguments from senior counsels representing the party, victims, the Tamil Nadu government, and other stakeholders.

BJP seeks CBI probe

Earlier, a Chief Justice of India-headed bench had agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court's refusal to order a CBI probe into the September 27 tragedy. Another BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, GS Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI investigation.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The plea has objected to the high court constituting a special investigation team (SIT) only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

Additionally, the petition took issue with the high court’s critical remarks against the party and Vijay, alleging that they abandoned the venue after the incident and failed to express remorse.

Earlier reports indicated that the rally attracted around 27,000 attendees, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants. Police attributed the tragedy to a seven-hour delay in Vijay's arrival at the venue.

(With PTI inputs)

