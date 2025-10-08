Karur Stampede: TVK moves SC against police-led SIT probe, seeks independent investigation Another petition related to the case has also been filed in the apex court by advocate GS Mani, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Karur:

Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court’s October 3 order, which had directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Inspector General of Police to conduct a probe into the Karur stampede.

The party has sought the top court’s interventions, urging an independent investigation into the incident rather than a police-led SIT probe.

The plea has been filed through advocates Deekshita Gohil, Pranjal Agarwal and Yash S Vijay. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear TVK’s petition on October 10.

Another petition related to the case has also been filed in the apex court by advocate GS Mani, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

So far, three petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Karur stampede case.

Madras HC turns down plea seeking CBI probe

The Madras High Court on October 3 ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the tragic stampede that occurred during a political rally held by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27.

The court’s directive came amid growing criticism over the mismanagement of the event, which resulted in the death of 41 people.

The decision was made by the High Court’s principal bench, which also dismissed a plea from a BJP leader demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

About the incident

The stampede occurred during a rally organised by Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Karur. Authorities revealed that over 27,000 people attended the event—nearly triple the expected number. Police have partly blamed the chaos on a seven-hour delay in Vijay’s arrival at the venue.

The court criticised the event organisers, TVK leaders and local police for their failure to maintain crowd control.

ALSO READ