Karnataka: IMD issues yellow alert for 13 districts, predicts heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Karnataka forecasting heavy rainfall. The weatherman has also issued a yellow alert for 13 districts of the state till Tuesday.

The weather alert has been issued the districts, including Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga, where there would be heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

Rains are also going to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

The rains are caused by cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, sources said on Monday. The rains have started pouring down in pockets of Bengaluru since Monday morning.

