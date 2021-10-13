When will primary schools reopen in Karnataka, CM Bommai answers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM says his government will take a decision on the reopening of schools soon.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the decision regarding the relaxation of Covid restrictions in the state's border areas and on reopening of primary schools would be taken after a meeting with the expert committee.

He was speaking to reporters at the Mangaluru Airport on Wednesday.

He said that the experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the Covid expert committee soon after Dasara to discuss the situation and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken.

The decision will also be taken regarding the reopening of primary schools too, the CM added. Trials of Covid vaccination for children aged between 2 and 18-year-olds are in the final stage. Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is at the forefront of vaccination, the CM observed.

Speaking about the cases and charge sheets filed against the public during the pandemic, the Chief Minister said that a decision will be taken to withdraw the cases after holding discussions with the police officials.

Karnataka government has imposed strict restrictions on the movement of people from Kerala following the precarious Covid-19 situation in the state. The government has also restricted the movement of people, including students from Karnataka to Kerala also.

