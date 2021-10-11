Monday, October 11, 2021
     
Leh schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from October 14

October 11, 2021
Authorities in Ladakh's Leh district on Sunday announced the reopening of all private and government schools for classes 9 to 12 from October 14. All schools up to class 12 were closed on September 18 hereafter dozens of students tested positive for Covid-19 during a special drive at the Shey area.

In an order issued this evening, District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said all the government and private schools, as well as residential schools and hostels, would be allowed to open for class 9 to 12 from October 14. However, Suse called for strict observance of Covid-19 SoPs by respective heads of schools in coordination with the Chief Education Officer by October 13.

"Till then, all the schools, including residential schools/hostels shall continue to remain closed. However, online education shall be encouraged as far as possible," the order said. The order said the residential schools and hostels would be allowed to reopen with 50 percent of the total capacity.

RT-PCR sampling for Covid-19 of all the students, as well as teachers, wardens, staff and employees, would be mandatory, and only those with negative coronavirus reports will be allowed to enter or stay in the hostels or residential schools, the order said. Suse, who is also chairman of DDMA, said the order for reopening schools for the rest of the classes would be issued separately later on.

