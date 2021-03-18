59 students of Karnataka's Manipal Institute of Technology found Covid positive, campus now a containment zone

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

At least 59 students of Karnataka's Manipal Institute of Technology have tested Covid positive, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The district health administration has declared the MIT Campus a containment zone.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar said the students will be isolated, monitored, tracked, and tested.

On Wednesday, Karnataka logged 1,275 new COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.63 lakh and the toll to 12,407. Bengaluru Urban, with 786 cases, continued to top the state in the number of infections. Cumulatively 9,63,614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,407 deaths and 9,40,968 discharges.

