Karnataka IPS officer P Ravindranath resigns fourth time, this time over 'premature' transfer

Merely six days after his transfer, senior IPS officer P Ravindranath resigned from his post on Tuesday. In his fourth resignation from the Indian Police Service (IPS), the 1989-batch IPS officer stated he was upset over the chief secretary’s “apathy” towards the setting up of a protection cell to prevent atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes and his “premature” transfer.

Ravindranath had previously put in his papers in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

In his recent transfer, the government had posted him as the Director-General of Police (Training), Bengaluru. Prior to that, he was DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement.

Commenting on his resignation, Ravindranath -- who hails from Andhra Pradesh, termed his transfer 'premature', with just about one-and-a-half years to go for his retirement.

He took exception to what he described as the chief secretary’s “indifference” to set up the protection cell under Rule 8 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ravindranath also alleged that he was being “harassed” because he had taken legal action against people involved in the certificate scam.

The officer vowed to stand his ground if the government fails to set up the protection cell by giving it proper teeth or cancel his premature transfer, which he said was influenced by “caste considerations”.

