Karnataka hijab row: SC agrees to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban

Karnataka hijab row: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

“The girls are losing out on studies,” Bhushan said.

The bench said, “It will be listed sometime next week".

Hijab row: Two Muslim girl students get NOC, one takes TC

In June this year, two Muslim girl students, who protested against the prohibition of hijab at the university college in the city, took no-objection certificates (NOC) from the college to join other colleges, while one was issued a transfer certificate (TC).

Of the three girl students, two had held a press meet and questioned the decision of the university to strictly implement the uniform rule inside the campus.

Another girl, who joined the press conference, had written a letter of apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes, college principal Anasuya Rai said.

An M.Sc (chemistry) Muslim student hailing from Kerala had also taken a transfer certificate citing ill health, Rai said.

The NOC will enable the students join other undergraduate colleges.

They will be issued a TC when any other college approves their admission.

