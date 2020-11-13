Image Source : PTI Karnataka to soon upgrade Primary Health Care Centres to function 24/7

Karnataka will soon upgrade existing all Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in the state to function 24/7, Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with former Health Ministers and doctor MLAs at the Vidhana Soudha here, he said that the PHCs will be upgraded, with the help of World Bank and the state will also come up with a new policy for this purpose.

"At present there are 2,300 PHCs in the state. We are securing World Bank funding to make existing PHCs function 24/7. The Covid-19 pandemic has opened our eyes and based on this experience, I feel we need to improve the quality of services at all levels," he said.

Noting that a large section of doctors are hesitant to serve in rural areas, Sudhakar said: "The proposed new policy plans to give promotion based on the rural service of medicos."

The minister said that a total of 2,500 doctors including 1,250 MBBS doctors, 950 specialists and 150 dentists are being recruited.

"Apart from this, 1,500 resident doctors will also be recruited. Vacant posts of all district hospitals, community health centres and PHCs will be filled in by December. Para medicos will also be recruited shortly," he said.

Also Read | Now, parents' consent mandatory to attend offline classes in Karnataka colleges

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage