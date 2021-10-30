Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Karnataka Diwali guidelines: Only green crackers allowed for sale, Covid protocol mandatory

Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka govt on Saturday issued new guidelines regarding the sale of firecrackers and covid protocol. As part of the guidelines, firecrackers are prohibited to be sold, except green crackers. Dealers have taken permission to sell these crackers starting November 1 and will sell them till November 20. In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had mandated that only green crackers should be sold, during the festive season.

Here are some important guidelines issued by the Karnataka state government.

Shops should be installed at non-residential areas and open places, only with the permission of authorities . A 6-meter distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides . A permission letter should be displayed in the shop. Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and a distance of 6 feet should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops . The Police, fire department, Health & Family welfare department, District administration, and corporations should ensure that guidelines must be followed. Dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers are allowed to do so from November 1 to November 10, at the designated places.

Due Action will be taken according to law if guidelines are violated.

