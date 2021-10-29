Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Uttar Pradesh govt bans firecrackers in NCR region where air quality falls under 'poor category'

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that there will be a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the NCR and all cities where air quality falls under the 'poor' or higher category.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Thursday dispelled the impression that it was against a particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and AS Bopanna made it clear that it wants full implementation of its orders. “Under the guise of enjoyment you (manufacturers) cannot play with the lives of citizens. We are not against a particular community. We want to send a strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens,” the bench said.

The apex court said the earlier ban order on firecrackers was passed after giving elaborate reasons.

“All firecrackers were not banned. It was in the larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for a particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren't coming in way of enjoyment but we cannot come in way of fundamental rights of people,” the bench said.

