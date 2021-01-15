Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: 11 dead in collision between minibus and Tipper in Dharwad

At least 11 people lost their lives in a collision between minibus and Tipper near Itigatti in Dharwad of Karnataka.

The incident took place on Friday morning near Ittigatti cross on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road.

Ten women passengers and a driver of the tempo died in the accident. Six injured have been shifted to KIMS hospital for medical relief. According to police, some of the injured are critical.

The deceased persons hailed from Davangere and they were heading to Goa for a family function when the unfortunate incident took place.

The 32-km stretch of Hubballi-Dharwad bypass is a single lane on the NH stretching between Pune and Bengaluru.

