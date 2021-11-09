Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka govt issues COVID-19 guidelines for short term travellers from Maharashtra

The Karnataka Government on Monday issued COVID-19 guidelines for short-term travellers (2 days or less) from Maharashtra to Karnataka by any mode of transport as the daily caseload is slightly higher in Maharashtra than in Karnataka.

Here are the guidelines:

Travellers should be asymptomatic like free from fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc.

Travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses

Travellers from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, need to wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bengaluru and Karnataka

Persons complying with the norms strictly may be exempted from mandatory RT-PCR negative test reports for the short duration of the visit

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403, the state health department said. The number of cases and fatalities dipped on Monday compared to Sunday, when Maharashtra had logged 892 infections and 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,555 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 64,60,663, leaving the state with 13,649 active cases, an official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.62 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 61,720 new tests, the lowest in the recent past, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,33,02,489 on Monday, the official said.

On Monday, 16 districts and five municipal corporations in the state did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

