Karnataka reports 6th COVID-19 death, total cases 191

Karnataka registered death of its sixth coronavirus patient even as total positive cases rose by 10 to 191, an official said on Thursday. "Till date, 191 positive cases have been confirmed, including six who died and 28 discharged," said a health official. The official details on the sixth victim will be shared in the evening, the official told IANS.

In two days, it is the second such death in the southern state. A 65-year-old man died on Tuesday, who hailed from Kalaburagi.

Between 5 pm on Wednesday and Thursday noon, 10 new cases surfaced, including eight contacts of earlier infected people.

Among the new positive case is a 50-year-old man from Belagavi, father of another patient who had tested positive earlier, a 55-year-old man from Mysuru, also father of another corona patient; a contact of earlier reported patient.

A 68-year-old man from the same place and a contact of corona patient is the 184th case.

A 32-year-old man from Mandya, who is a contact of the state's 78th corona patient, a fellow passenger of the Mysuru-based Jubilant Life Sciences pharmaceutical company employee is the 185th case.

A new case is of a four-year-old boy from Bagalkot, son of corona patient. Similarly, a 13-year-old boy from the same place, relative of another positive patient.

A 9-year-old girl from the same place, another relative of a corona patient. Three children from the same family have thus been infected.

Other new cases include a 19-year-old woman from Bengaluru with travel history to Delhi, a 27-year-old man from state capital with similar travel history, and a 48-year-old woman from Chikkaballapura, a contact of two corona infected sisters.

