Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

Bengaluru: Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

Two days after taking oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital.

Bommai took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation from the top post, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Meanwhile, Bommai on Thursday also notified that expansion of his cabinet may take some time. He said he will discuss it with the party's central leadership and decide in the days to come.

"I'm going to Delhi tomorrow morning, there I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President J P Nadda. This is my first visit (as CM), this will be to greet them and take their blessings," Bommai had said.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, former CM Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

