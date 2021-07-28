Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister today at Raj Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with outgoing State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Newly appointed leader of the BJP legislature party Basavaraj Bommai is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. According to the details, the swearing-in will be held at 11 am today, at the Glass House in the Raj Bhavan. Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai had said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has invited him to form the government and he will take oath as the chief minister.

"I have informed the Governor about my election as the leader of the legislature party. He has invited me to form the government. We have discussed and decided that I will take oath tomorrow at 11 AM," Bommai said.

The 61-year-old leader also said that he alone will take the oath of office on Wednesday.

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect, but had asked him to continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements were made.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News